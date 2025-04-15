Johnny Depp leaves internet shocked with his first look from Hollywood comeback Day Drinker: ‘What a Legend’

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is all set to mark his comeback with the upcoming film Day Drinker. It will be his first film since his highly-publicised defamation trial with ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. Makers of the film unveiled the first look of the actor's character and left the internet amazed.

Johnny Depp's first look from Day Drinker Lionsgate dropped Johnny Depp's look along with the names of the ensemble cast. Their post read: "The first look at #DayDrinkerMovie. Starring Johnny Depp,Penélope Cruz, Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle – coming soon.”

In the picture, Johnny looked handsome sporting grey hair, blue eyes and a slightly longer silver beard. He posed with a drink in a dark blue suit. His transformation left fans impressed.

Internet reacts to Johnny Depp look Reacting to it, a user wrote in the comments, "Omg Johnny looks great!! Can’t wait to see this film (sic)." "Can’t wait to see this one, he’s a Legend," added another. One more commented, "Johnny Depp and Manu Rios? My deam came true!!!! Can’t wait for this Movie (sic)."

"What a cast! Can’t wait to see Johnny and Penélope together again, this is going to be incredible," also mentioned another.

While someone compared Johnny's look to his Grindelwald character, another one was reminded of Chris Hemsworth.

"First look at Johnny Depp in Day Drinker. Grindelwald vibes," said a fan. "I honestly thought that was a disheveled Chris Hemsworth 1st," shared one user.

Day Drinker Day Drinker is said to be based on the story of a private-yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp), as per Variety. They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming.

The film is directed by Mark Webb (of 500 days of Summer and Snowhite fame). It marks fourth collaboration between Johnny and Penélope. The film is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

It is produced by Thunder Road and IN.2, with 30WEST as executive producer, and will be presented by Lionsgate in association with 30WEST.

The film’s executive producers include Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio and Adrián Guerra.