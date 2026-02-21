Johnny Depp opened his LA home to Eric Dane during ALS battle

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): In a touching act of support during his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), actor Johnny Depp opened one of his Los Angeles homes to fellow actor Eric Dane, allowing him to stay free of cost in the months leading up to his death on February 19.

Dane, best known for his role on 'Grey's Anatomy', had been fighting ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually weakens and atrophies muscles throughout the body.

According to E! News, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star welcomed Dane into one of his properties at no charge. The support came as Dane's health rapidly declined.

Speaking a day after his death, his friend and former 'Grey's Anatomy' co-star Patrick Dempsey described the severity of his condition.

"He was really starting to lose his ability to speak, he was bed-ridden and it was very hard for him to swallow," Dempsey shared in an interview, adding, "the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly," as quoted by E! News.

Throughout his illness, Dane remained close to his ex-wife Rebecca Gayheart, despite their separation in 2017. The pair share two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

In an essay published in December 2025, Gayheart detailed the extent of care required in the final months of his life.

"Eric has 24/7 nurses now," she wrote in her social media post, explaining that the week was divided into 21 shifts, some of which she personally covered when staffing gaps arose.

Gayheart also acknowledged the outpouring of support from friends, family and colleagues after Dane went public with his diagnosis.

"It was so loving and kind and generous that people wanted to share their resources and their contacts and their experiences," she wrote.