Johnny Depp reflects on career after Amber Heard trial, calls himself crash test dummy for MeToo

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Johnny Depp has opened up about the impact of the highly publicised legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, describing himself as a "crash test dummy" for the #MeToo movement.

As per People magazine, in a recent interview, the 62-year-old actor, who won a defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2022, reflected on the personal and professional fallout from the trial, including the people he felt turned their backs on him during one of the most challenging periods of his life.

Depp's legal battle with Heard stemmed from an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she spoke out about domestic abuse, though she did not directly name Depp.

According to People magazine, after a lengthy trial in Virginia, Depp was awarded USD 10 million in damages, and Heard received USD 2 million on one of her counterclaims.

The public scrutiny from the trial, combined with the media's intense focus on the allegations, left Depp questioning the loyalty of those around him.

As per People magazine, during the interview, Depp admitted that certain individuals in his inner circle had "done him dirty," particularly those who had previously celebrated his success but remained silent when the allegations against him surfaced.

He explained, "As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted. And my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question," as quoted by People magazine.

Depp specifically called out an unnamed agent he had worked with for three decades, who spoke negatively about him in court during the trial.

"That's death by confetti," he said, referring to the "fake" people who "celebrate you" to your face while speaking ill behind your back.

"They lie to you, yet keep the money coming in, what do they want? Dough," he said, as per People magazine.

Depp also shared his thoughts on the #MeToo movement, which gained widespread attention in 2017 after multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment were levelled against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Reflecting on his own experience, Depp said, "I was pre-MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for MeToo."

He explained that, at the time of his legal battle, the movement was still in its early stages, and people in the industry were hesitant to stand up for him out of fear of backlash.

Depp said that he "sponged it all in" during the difficult period and noted that the situation created an environment where people were "playing it safe" in order to avoid being labelled or criticised.

"Better go woke!" he added sarcastically, implying that many in Hollywood were more concerned with maintaining their public image than standing by him.

Despite the years of legal and personal turmoil, Depp seemed to find solace in the knowledge that his case was a turning point.

"The jury gave me my life back," he said after the verdict, as quoted by People magazine.

For Depp, the case was about more than legal justice; it was also a matter of personal truth.

"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me," he remarked, adding that he now feels "at peace" having finally accomplished that.

Throughout the interview, Depp also addressed his so-called "comeback" in Hollywood and discussed how his career has evolved since the trial.

Despite media reports suggesting that his professional life had been on hold, Depp was quick to assert, "Honestly? I didn't go anywhere."

He pointed out his recent projects, such as the films Minamata and Jeanne du Barry and his commercials for Dior.

Depp also hinted at an exciting upcoming project, 'Day Drinker', signalling that he has remained active in the industry.

However, Depp made it clear that he doesn't view his return as a "comeback."