Jojo Siwa confirms romance with Chris Hughes after kissing pool pic goes viral: ‘He is my favourite person’

JoJo Siwa made her relationship with Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes official on social media. The singer and TV personality had previously asserted that her relationship with Hughes was ‘platonic’. However, her recent post on Instagram confirms her closeness to the Love Island star.

JoJo Siwa was previously dating Kath Ebbs. She entered the Big Brother house while Ebbs was still her partner. Siwa dumped her at the infamous afterparty for CBB. Reportedly, her closeness to Chris Hughes during filming was one of the reasons behind their split.

JoJo Siwa on Chris Hughes Talking about Chris Hughes, Jojo Siwa called him her "favourite thing" in an interview with E! News.

"Christopher is my favorite thing to talk about. I shouldn't call him a thing—he's my favourite person to talk about," she said.

She was at the grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando.

In another interview on the red carpet, the singer told People how her team didn't want her to be on Big Brother. “It's funny because going into the experience, nobody on my team wanted me to do it.”

"And everyone tried to discourage me from doing it. But for some reason, I was really set on doing it,” she continued.

“Right before I went in, the last thing I told my mom is, I said, ‘Mom, I think this is going to be the best thing I've ever done in my life.’ And I wasn't speaking about my career, I was speaking about my life and I think I was accurate on that," she hinted about meeting Chris Hughes.

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes' viral kissing picture On May 22, The Sun released a photo where JoJo Siwa and Hughes were seen kissing in a pool in a Mexican hotel.

Reacting to the photo, a user on X, formerly Twitter, commented, “I understand figuring out your sexuality but she openly cheated on her partner on live TV. That is where my problem lies (sic).”

“The “they’re just friends!!” “platonic friends can be affectionate!!” and “she’s like a little sister to him!!” has been awfully quiet,” added another.

One more commented, “Good for her.”

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirm their relationship While Jojo Siwa did not confirm her identity in the viral picture, she posted an Instagram carousel and added to the caption: “This years birthday week was more magical than anything. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing a week I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

The post began with an endearing of her and Hughes, sitting close. He also made cameo appearances in several other pictures. In one of them, she rested one leg on his as he held onto her. She also placed her head on his shoulder.

Hughes also posted a bunch of photos with the singer and added, “The previous 7 days have been the prettiest…”