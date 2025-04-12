JoJo’s Steel Ball Run anime everyone’s been waiting for is finally coming

  • The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise is expanding with the anime adaptation of Steel Ball Run, announced at JOJODAY 2025. Set in a new timeline, the story follows a race across 1890s America with supernatural elements and familiar JoJo themes. Full details coming on June 30.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published12 Apr 2025, 07:21 PM IST
It’s official—Steel Ball Run is getting an anime.
Warner Bros. Japan has officially revealed that Steel Ball Run, the highly anticipated seventh part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga by Hirohiko Araki, is being adapted into an anime. The announcement came during the JOJODAY STAGE event on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Sixth anime season in the JoJo saga

The anime, titled Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, will serve as the sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Animation. David Production returns to animate the series in collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan. A teaser trailer, visual, and character art for main characters Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli were showcased during the reveal.

Here is the teaser trailer and character art

A new timeline for JoJo

Set in 1890s America, Steel Ball Run launches a new continuity in the JoJo universe. The story follows Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a master of the mysterious Spin technique, as they take part in a transcontinental horse race that soon reveals darker conspiracies at play.

Classic JoJo elements remain

Despite introducing a new timeline, the anime retains iconic elements of the JoJo series, such as the use of Stands—supernatural powers unique to each character. Longtime fans can expect callbacks and familiar names that tie into the broader JoJo legacy.

New JoJo mobile game also teased

In addition to the anime, developer gumi teased a new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure mobile game during the JOJODAY event. The game is set to launch on Android and iOS, with a countdown pointing to a full reveal on June 30, 2025, at 6 PM JST.

First Published:12 Apr 2025, 07:21 PM IST
