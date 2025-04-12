JoJo’s Steel Ball Run anime everyone’s been waiting for is finally coming

Warner Bros. Japan has officially revealed that Steel Ball Run, the highly anticipated seventh part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga by Hirohiko Araki, is being adapted into an anime. The announcement came during the JOJODAY STAGE event on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Sixth anime season in the JoJo saga The anime, titled Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, will serve as the sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The Animation. David Production returns to animate the series in collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan. A teaser trailer, visual, and character art for main characters Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli were showcased during the reveal.

Here is the teaser trailer and character art

A new timeline for JoJo Set in 1890s America, Steel Ball Run launches a new continuity in the JoJo universe. The story follows Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a master of the mysterious Spin technique, as they take part in a transcontinental horse race that soon reveals darker conspiracies at play.

Classic JoJo elements remain Despite introducing a new timeline, the anime retains iconic elements of the JoJo series, such as the use of Stands—supernatural powers unique to each character. Longtime fans can expect callbacks and familiar names that tie into the broader JoJo legacy.