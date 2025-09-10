'Joker by his side...': Twinkle Khanna gives sneak peek into Akshay Kumars quirky 7 am birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned 58 yesterday, and the birthday boy's celebration was as unique as he is. While fans and friends flooded social media with warm wishes, it was his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who stole the spotlight with a quirky glimpse into how they marked the special day.

Akshay, who is known for his strict early morning routine, didn't let his birthday slip away from his schedule either. Twinkle revealed that their celebration kicked off at "7 am" sharp!

She took to her Instagram account to share a fun picture from the bash, where the two were seen posing behind a giant 'Joker' playing card cutout. Twinkle sported a clown look with a red nose, while Akshay wore playful glasses decorated with cards.

Twinkle, who never misses the chance to add her signature wit, wrote about how the day unfolded with "cards and karaoke" in the evening.

She joked, "Birthday celebrations that started at 7 a.m. and ended with cards and karaoke in the evening. The birthday boy is known for always winning. I wonder if it's because he has a certain joker by his side--if not in his hand. :)"

Take a look

Fans couldn't get enough of the adorable post. One user wrote, "Most powerful couple of B-town," while another commented, "Mr. & Miss Khiladi."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is set to visit Meerut on Wednesday afternoon for the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 3,' which also stars Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

The teaser for the third instalment was unveiled on August 12, offering a glimpse into the funny yet intense clash between the actors. Saurabh Shukla is also returning as Judge Tripathi.