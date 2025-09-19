Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar–Arshad Warsi starrer set for ₹5.91 crore opening, 1 lakh+ tickets sold

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Actor Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set for their epic clash on-screen with their much-awaited installment, Jolly LLB 3. Actor Saurabh Shukla returns as the judge, tackling not one but two Jolly this time. Ahead of its Friday release, the film has already sold more than 1 lakh tickets.

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed ₹2.81 crore during advance booking for day 1. Considering blocked seats, the film is set to open with a box office business of at least ₹5.91 crore net in India.

The film has sold 1,03,217 tickets at an average ticket price of ₹219 across India.

Jolly LLB 3 is set to premiere with 10,168 shows.

Going by the latest update, Delhi emerged as the highest revenue-generating state, contributing ₹83.6 lakh (with block seats at ₹1.35 crore) across 1,084 shows for Jolly LLB 3 opening day.

Maharashtra followed with ₹48.21 lakh ( ₹97.61 lakh with block seats) from 1,698 shows, while Gujarat also showed strong numbers with ₹21.22 lakh ( ₹42.9 lakh with block seats) from 1,560 shows.

In the metro cities, the Delhi NCR region is leading with ₹83.6 lakh ( ₹1.35 crore with block seats) across 1,084 shows, followed by Mumbai at ₹26.44 lakh ( ₹56.87 lakh with block seats) from 709 shows, and Pune at ₹9.24 lakh ( ₹20.8 lakh with block seats) over 291 shows. Bengaluru contributed ₹11.85 lakh ( ₹30.39 lakh with block seats) across 250 shows, while Hyderabad recorded ₹9.21 lakh ( ₹24.6 lakh with block seats) from 188 shows. Kolkata stood at ₹5.32 lakh ( ₹16.11 lakh with block seats) with 245 shows, and Chennai, despite only 37 shows, reported a strong occupancy at 15%, generating ₹2.16 lakh ( ₹4.67 lakh with block seats).

In Tier-2 cities, Jaipur brought in ₹7.44 lakh ( ₹15.79 lakh with block seats) across 153 shows, Chandigarh ₹3.09 lakh ( ₹7.91 lakh with block seats) over 109 shows, and Lucknow ₹5.41 lakh ( ₹10.78 lakh with block seats) from 196 shows. Indore contributed ₹3.01 lakh ( ₹7.77 lakh with block seats) across 128 shows, while Nagpur added ₹2.46 lakh ( ₹2.71 lakh with block seats) from 82 shows. Patna registered ₹1.97 lakh ( ₹4.97 lakh with block seats) with 89 shows, and Ranchi ₹1.28 lakh ( ₹2.38 lakh with block seats) across 49 shows.

Smaller circuits also showed a decent amount of interest among the audience.

Bhubaneswar clocked ₹1.5 lakh ( ₹3.1 lakh with block seats), Guwahati ₹1.6 lakh ( ₹2.93 lakh with block seats), and Raipur ₹1.53 lakh ( ₹4.43 lakh with block seats). Cities like Sangli ( ₹5.72 lakh, 33% occupancy from 18 shows) and Durgapur ( ₹5.27 lakh, 66% occupancy across 19 shows) stood out with high percentage fill-ins despite limited shows.