Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Check how much Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s legal drama has earned ahead of release date

The advance booking for Jolly LLB 3 shows a mixed response across India. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, will be released on September 19.

The film has collected ₹74.24 lakh in gross bookings for its release day, with 23,965 tickets sold across 3,617 shows. Including block seats, the total rises to ₹2.17 crore.

Maharashtra leads with ₹41.99 lakh (gross with block seats), followed by Delhi at ₹64.48 lakh and Gujarat at ₹16.93 lakh. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also showed decent interest, with over ₹13 lakh and ₹17.6 lakh, respectively.

Smaller states like Tripura and Himachal Pradesh recorded very low numbers. The overall occupancy remains low, with real occupancy rates between 0% and 10% in most regions.

Karnataka showed a higher 41% occupancy, but from just three shows. Delhi and West Bengal had the highest number of almost full and fast-filling shows though numbers are modest.

While Jolly LLB 3’s advance booking indicates a slow start, the movie's release in theatres is still two more days away.

Jolly LLB box office Jolly LLB, released on March 15, 2013, was made on a small budget of ₹12 crore and turned into a profitable venture. The film collected ₹32.43 crore net in India and grossed ₹43.78 crore.

Overseas, the Arshad Warsi starrer earned ₹2.22 crore, taking the worldwide gross to around ₹46 crore. With these figures, the courtroom drama was declared a HIT.

Jolly LLB 2 box office Jolly LLB 2 was a huge success at the box office. Released on February 10, 2017, with a modest budget of ₹30 crore, the film went on to collect ₹197.33 crore worldwide.

Out of this, ₹162.50 crore came from India and ₹34.83 crore from overseas markets. With these impressive numbers, the Akshay Kumar film was declared a SUPER-HIT.

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are coming together for Jolly LLB 3.