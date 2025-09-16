Subscribe

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Sep 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Check how much Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s legal drama has earned ahead of release date
Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Check how much Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi’s legal drama has earned ahead of release date(Screengrab from YouTube/Star Studios)

The advance booking for Jolly LLB 3 shows a mixed response across India. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, will be released on September 19.

The film has collected 74.24 lakh in gross bookings for its release day, with 23,965 tickets sold across 3,617 shows. Including block seats, the total rises to 2.17 crore.

Maharashtra leads with 41.99 lakh (gross with block seats), followed by Delhi at 64.48 lakh and Gujarat at 16.93 lakh. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also showed decent interest, with over 13 lakh and 17.6 lakh, respectively.

Smaller states like Tripura and Himachal Pradesh recorded very low numbers. The overall occupancy remains low, with real occupancy rates between 0% and 10% in most regions.

Karnataka showed a higher 41% occupancy, but from just three shows. Delhi and West Bengal had the highest number of almost full and fast-filling shows though numbers are modest.

While Jolly LLB 3’s advance booking indicates a slow start, the movie's release in theatres is still two more days away.

Jolly LLB box office

Jolly LLB, released on March 15, 2013, was made on a small budget of 12 crore and turned into a profitable venture. The film collected 32.43 crore net in India and grossed 43.78 crore.

Overseas, the Arshad Warsi starrer earned 2.22 crore, taking the worldwide gross to around 46 crore. With these figures, the courtroom drama was declared a HIT.

Jolly LLB 2 box office

Jolly LLB 2 was a huge success at the box office. Released on February 10, 2017, with a modest budget of 30 crore, the film went on to collect 197.33 crore worldwide.

Out of this, 162.50 crore came from India and 34.83 crore from overseas markets. With these impressive numbers, the Akshay Kumar film was declared a SUPER-HIT.

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar are coming together for Jolly LLB 3.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

 
 
Entertainment
