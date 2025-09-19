Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film sees decent start, likely to hit double digits

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi bring double trouble in the latest installment of the Jolly LLB franchise. As the much-anticipated courtroom drama returns with an ultimate clash, the film has garnered a positive response. But the real question is—how has that translated into box office revenue on its opening day?

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has raked in ₹9.08 crore net so far on day 1. While this is the early estimate on the website, based on only morning and afternoon shows, the final figure will be out after the night shows.

The earnings of the film are likely to double if it maintains its pace at the ticket window.

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall occupancy of 13.87% on Friday, its opening day. The film saw morning shows registering 10.28% occupancy, which picked up to 17.46% during the afternoon shows. The details for the evening and night shows are awaited.

Jolly LLB 3 shows across India The film sold more than 1 lakh tickets during the advance booking sale

It saw the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 1,012 shows, followed by Mumbai with 669 shows and Ahmedabad with 541 shows. Pune and Surat also contributed significantly, recording 259 and 292 shows respectively, while other major cities like Bengaluru (241 shows), Kolkata (229 shows), and Lucknow (196 shows) added to the film’s strong nationwide presence.

About Jolly LLB 3 Jolly LLB 3 is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, the film also stars Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi.

Reviewing the film, industry trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it ‘powerful’ in his X post.