‘Jolly LLB 3’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer mints ₹92 crore in India

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama has sustained its pace at the box office into the second week. The film continues to face competition from Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG and Ishaan Khatter’s Homebound.

Within just six days of release, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally, according to IMDb. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the 157-minute feature hit theatres on September 19. With an estimated budget of ₹120 crore, it had opened at ₹12.5 crore net on Day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11 On its 11th day, the third instalment of the franchise earned ₹1.28 crore net in India. This takes its total domestic earnings to ₹91.78 crore net so far.

The final numbers are expected to be updated later in the evening once the late-night show collections are added.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel noted on X, “#JollyLLB3 Week 1 closed at around ₹72 Cr nett. The second weekend will determine whether it touches the ₹100 Cr mark in its lifetime or not.”

The film has already surpassed the lifetime business of Jolly LLB (2013), which ended at ₹48.7 crore. The bigger question now is whether it can go beyond Jolly LLB 2, which wrapped up with ₹201.34 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 plot Produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies, the story follows farmer Rajaram Solanki, who takes his own life after losing his land to corrupt officials and a builder, Haribhai Khaitan. Akshay Kumar plays Advocate Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, who initially sides with Khaitan for financial gain. Arshad Warsi reprises his role as Advocate Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi, who challenges Mishra in court. The two eventually join hands to expose Khaitan’s fraudulent activities and deliver justice.