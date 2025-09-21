Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's movie sees 57% uptick in Saturday earnings

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Jolly LLB 3, the much-anticipated courtroom comedy-drama movie, witnessed a whopping 57 per cent uptick in its earnings on Saturday after decent opening-day sales.

Helmed by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, this latest installment of the Jolly LLB franchise has returned with an ultimate clash between the two fan-favourite Jollys.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹20 crore on Saturday, September 21. This was 56.86% more than what the movie earned on its release day, Friday, September 19— ₹12.75 crore.

With this, Jolly LLB 3's 2-day total stands at a decent ₹32.75 crore. The movie is expected to do better business on Sunday to finish the opening weekend at around ₹50 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Day 2: Occupancy Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 35.40% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 13.65%

Afternoon Shows: 32.38%

Evening Shows: 40.47%

Night Shows: 55.10%

Jolly LLB 3 saw the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, 1313 shows, followed by Mumbai, 733 shows. The movie saw the highest viewer turnout in Bengaluru (46.50%), Delhi NCR (45%), Chennai (44.50%), and Lucknow (41.25%).

Jolly LLB 3: Plot Jolly LLB 3 is loosely based on events in the Bhatta Parsaul land grab case, in which farmers were killed because they were an obstacle to the ‘Development of the country’ and would not sacrifice their lands.

The movie, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is part of the superhit Jolly LLB franchise and is returning after an almost eight-year gap. This time, however, this hilarious courtroom drama movie pits two Jollys from already hit previous installments in a funny yet intense clash.

There’s another ‘Jolly’ - Jagdish Mishra, from Kanpur (played by Akshay Kumar) - who’s competing for clients in the local court in Delhi. The original ‘Jolly’, Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), is angry because the new ‘Jolly’ sends his junior Birbal to steal clients of the original Jolly.

Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

Jolly LLB 3: Review LiveMint called Jolly LLB 3 an “overly long courtroom comedy” with dialogues written for claps.

“The chaos takes too long to come to a conclusion, and even though people who have been to a court know that judges don’t allow so much speechifying in court, this is a Hindi movie, and the dialogues are written for claps from the audience,” the review said. “The audience complies, because even though the speeches are necessary, everybody knows farmers are suffering, that the next gen thinks rice and other produce come from a supermarket…”