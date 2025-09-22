Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film beats Baaghi 4 and Param Sundari

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's latest release, Jolly LLB 3, has wrapped up its first weekend on a positive note. The film has now surpassed the earnings of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 ( ₹52.77 crore) and Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari ( ₹51.05 crore) in just 3 days at the ticket window.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has minted ₹21 crore net in India on day 3. The film saw a slight growth of about 5% in its earnings from the previous day, day 2.

With this, the total collection made by the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer is ₹53.5 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 opened strongly in India, earning ₹12.5 crore on its day 1, Friday. The momentum picked up over the weekend, with collections rising by 60% on Saturday to ₹20 crore. The film maintained its pace on Sunday, and the courtroom drama closed its opening weekend by hitting the ₹50 crore mark in India.

On Sunday, Jolly LLB 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 40.36% across theatres. Breaking it down by show timings, morning shows saw a lower turnout at 19.41% occupancy, while afternoon shows picked up significantly to 48.61% occupancy. Evening shows registered the highest occupancy at 57.40%, before dipping to 36.01% for the night shows.

The film saw its highest number of screenings in the Delhi (NCR) region, with 1,365 shows throughout the day. It was followed by Mumbai with 715 shows and Ahmedabad hosting 592 shows. Other cities with notable number of screenings included Pune (346 shows), Bengaluru (319 shows), and Surat (325 shows).

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Worldwide hits ₹ 80 crore Jolly LLB 3 has had a strong start at the box office, raking in a worldwide collection of ₹80 crore over its first three days. Of this, the film earned ₹16 crore from overseas markets, while its India gross stood at ₹64 crore.

Talking about the film's Sunday performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#JollyLLB3 posts an excellent total in its opening weekend, with Saturday and Sunday in particular placing the film in a strong position. While Sunday's business could have been higher, collections were impacted by the #INDvPAK cricket match [from evening onwards]. The film now needs to deliver solid numbers on weekdays, starting Monday... The absence of major releases until 2 Oct – when #KantaraChapter1 and #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari arrive – works to its advantage.”