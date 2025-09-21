Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film gains momentum, hits ₹50 crore mark in India

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's jodi in Jolly LLB 3 continues to bring the audience to the theatres this weekend. As the film is about to wrap up its first weekend, it has already surpassed the ₹50 crore mark in India.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has minted ₹18.69 crore net in India so far on day 3. While this is the early estimate on the website based on morning, afternoon and evening show, the final figure will be revealed after the night shows.

With this, the total business made by Jolly LLB 3 is ₹51.19 crore net in India.

Jolly LLB 3 shows across India Jolly LLB 3 opened with ₹12.5 crore on its first Friday, setting the stage for a strong weekend. On Saturday, the film saw remarkable growth, collecting ₹20 crore with a 60% jump in earnings. It continued to hold steady on Sunday, earning ₹18.69 crore, so far. The film is expected see a better growth on day 3 if its keeps up with its pace.

On Sunday, Jolly LLB 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 41.81%. The film witnessed steady growth throughout the day. While morning shows registered 19.41% occupancy, it later jumped significantly to 48.61% during the afternoon shows. Evening shows had 57.40% occupancy, a slight growth from previous shift.

Details about the night shows are awaited.

Jolly LLB 3 continued to draw audiences in large numbers across major cities on Sunday, thanks to the pre-festive mood ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja 2025. Delhi NCR region led with the highest number of screenings at 1,352 shows, followed by Mumbai with 711 shows. Ahmedabad also contributed significantly to the revenue collection with 582 screenings for Jolly LLB 3, while Pune and Kolkata had 335 and 304 shows, respectively. Bengaluru, with 307 shows, and Surat, with 324 shows, further added to the film’s strong nationwide presence.

In terms of occupancy, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai led with massive ticket sale. Chennai also witnessed an impressive occupancy, owing to limited shows in Hindi.

Jolly LLB 3 Jolly LLB 3 is inspired by the real life events in the Bhatta Parsaul land grab case, in which farmers were killed because they were an obstacle to the ‘Development of the country’ and would not sacrifice their lands.

The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.