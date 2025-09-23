Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film slows down as Navratri begins, close to ₹60 cr

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film entered its first weekday on day 4, and its collection fell, as expected. Though the Navratri has now begun, the film is likely to pick up its pace in this festive week. For now, the film is close to hitting the ₹60 crore mark.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has minted ₹5.50 crore net in India on day 4. The film saw a dip of about 73.8% in its revenue from Sunday to Monday so far.

This brings the total collection made by the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer to ₹59 crore net in India.

Jolly LLB 3 released in theatres on Friday with a promising opening business of ₹12.5 crore. It went on to bring more audience to the theatre over the weekend, collecting ₹20 crore with 60% growth in ticket sales on Saturday. On Sunday, the film saw a slight growth of about 5%, earning ₹21 crore on day 3. The film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India in its first weekend. But it is yet to see more footfalls in theatres during the festive season.

The film is currently enjoying no major releases till Friday. Upcoming releases like Homebound, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and They Call Him OG.

Jolly LLB 3 shows on Monday On Monday, Jolly LLB 3 has recorded an overall 12.54% occupancy in theatres. The film started the day slow with 6.56% occupancy during the morning shows, picking up slightly in the afternoon at 12.90% occupancy. It maintained a similar trend in the evening with 13.33% occupancy. The highest turnout was noted during the night shows at 17.35% occupancy, though the overall numbers confirmed the expected weekday drop after a strong weekend.

The film continued to hold a strong screen presence across major cities, with the Delhi NCR region leading the chart with 1,418 shows, followed closely by Mumbai with 732 shows and Ahmedabad with 624 shows. Other key markets included Lucknow (248 shows), Kolkata (310 shows), and Pune (356 shows), while Bengaluru and Surat also contributed with 325 and 329 shows, respectively.

