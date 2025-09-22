Jolly LLB 3 BO Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's movie sees massive drop on Monday; earnings fall to single digits

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: The fan-favourite courtroom comedy-drama movie Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a massive drop in its earnings on Monday after a decent opening weekend, falling to single digits.

Helmed by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, this latest installment of the Jolly LLB franchise returns with an ultimate clash between the two Jollys from the previous instalment.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹2.94 crore on Monday, September 22, until 7:00 PM. This is significantly lower than what the movie earned during the weekend.

With this, Jolly LLB 3's 4-day total stands at a decent ₹56.44 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Jolly LLB 3 opened strongly in India, earning ₹12.5 crore on its Day 1, Friday. The momentum picked up over the weekend, with collections rising by 60% on Saturday to ₹20 crore. The movie maintained its pace on Sunday, and the courtroom drama closed its opening weekend by hitting the ₹50 crore mark in India.

Jolly LLB 3 Day 4: Occupancy Jolly LLB 3 saw the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, 1373 shows, followed by Mumbai, 729 shows.

By 7:00 PM on Monday, Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 10.93% Hindi Occupancy:

Morning Shows: 6.56%

Afternoon Shows: 12.90%

Evening Shows: 13.33%

The movie saw the highest viewer turnout in Jaipur (19.67%), Chennai (16.33%), and Lucknow (13.67%).

Jolly LLB 3: Plot Jolly LLB 3 is loosely based on events in the Bhatta Parsaul land grab case, in which farmers were killed because they were an obstacle to the ‘Development of the country’ and would not sacrifice their lands.

The movie, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is part of the superhit Jolly LLB franchise and is returning after an almost eight-year gap. This time, however, this hilarious courtroom drama movie pits two Jollys from already hit previous installments in a funny yet intense clash.

There’s another ‘Jolly’ - Jagdish Mishra, from Kanpur (played by Akshay Kumar) - who’s competing for clients in the local court in Delhi. The original ‘Jolly’, Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), is angry because the new ‘Jolly’ sends his junior Birbal to steal clients of the original Jolly.