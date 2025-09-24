Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's movie sees 21% upswing after discounted offer

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer legal comedy drama ‘Jolly LLB 3,’ which premiered on Friday, September 19, picked up momentum on Day 5. After a decent opening and dream run over the weekend, its collection dropped to single digits on Monday, September 22. However, the downfall was short-lived.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Subhash Kapoor directorial movie collected ₹6.61 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Discounted ticket offer on Tuesday provided the much need boost to its footfalls and collections, helping it mint ₹65.69 crore net at the domestic box office during its 5-day run in theatres.

As the movie struggles to regain attention of cinephiles, it witnessed an overall 21.12 percent Hindi occupancy on September 23.

Jolly LLB 3 star cast The the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series is produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies and features an ensemble cast,. The star cast includes Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao in key roles, alongside lead actors.

Watch Jolly LLB 3 trailer here:

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, the sequel to Jolly LLB 2 raked in ₹91.75 crore gross in 4 days, Sacnilk reported. A total of ₹21.15 crore gross came from overseas earnings.

Jolly LLB 3 review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 4 star rating and in a post X stated, “#JollyLLB3 is a complete package – humour, satire, drama, emotions, and above all, a message that hits home… This #JollyvsJolly clash is thoroughly entertaining!" It has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era, according to Koimoi.

Jolly LLB 3 plot The story with wild twists and heartfelt chaos follows a poor farmer in Parsaul Rajaram Solanki, who dies by suicide after losing his land due to corrupt officials and a powerful builder, Haribhai Khaitan. The film features witty banter between smart-alec Jolly Mishra and jugadu Jolly Tyagi clash in Judge Tripathi's court.