Jolly LLB 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Terrible Tuesday? Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi movie hits a snag, mints THIS much

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's movie Jolly LLB 3 has slowed down massively following a bumper run at the Box Office following its release. The movie that witnessed double-digit earnings on its intitial days, has now slowed down massively, with the India net collection totalling up to ₹62.06 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's movie hit the big screens last week, on Friday. On Tuesday, which marks the Day 5 of the movie, Jolly LLB 3 minted ₹3.06 crore – a figure short of over ₹2 crores as compared to the movie's earning on the previous day.

Although Tuesday's Box Office collection of Jolly LLB 3 is as per the early estimates reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the figures are staggeringly low when compared to the movie's double digit earnings on its Day 1, Day 2.

Jolly LLB 3 hit theatres on Friday with an impressive opening collection of ₹12.5 crore. The movie gained momentum over the weekend, raking in ₹20 crore on Saturday with a strong 60% jump in ticket sales. On Sunday, it maintained its hold at the box office, posting a marginal 5% rise to earn ₹21 crore on day 3.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 1 [1st Friday] - ₹12.5 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] - ₹20 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] - ₹21 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] - ₹5.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹3.06 Cr (as per early estimates)

Jolly LLB 3 movie is currently enjoying no major releases till Friday. Upcoming releases like Homebound, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and They Call Him OG.

Jolly LLB franchise's previous collection 'Jolly LLB 2', which hit the big screens in 2019, earned around ₹50.47 crore net in its opening weekend, while 'Jolly LLB' - the first film starring Warsi - was a surprise hit in 2013 with ₹12.35 crore in its opening weekend.