Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's legal drama loses steam, earnings dip 35%

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer fan-favourite courtroom comedy-drama is struggling at the box office. Although the movie crossed ₹100 crore mark worldwide and became the second movie of the franchise to achieve this milestone, it saw 35.38 percent dip in its domestic earnings on Day 6 in theatres.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 Subhash Kapoor directorial movie will complete its first week today with over ₹70 crore net domestic earnings in Week 1. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹69.72 crore net during its 6 day run in theatres. On September 24, Wednesday, Jolly LLB 3 did a business of ₹4.2 crore net at the Indian box office.

Amid dwindling footfalls, the movie witnessed an overall 11.11% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Jolly LLB 3 opened to ₹12.5 crore net on September 19 and went on to earn ₹41 crore net over the weekend.

At the worldwide box office, the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series grossed an estimated ₹101.50 crore in 5 days, by amassing ₹23 crore from the overseas market.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X estimated Week 1 collection and stated, “#JollyLLB3 collects ₹ 5.50-6 CR Nett on Tuesday as Per Early Estimate. Headed towards ₹ 70-71 Cr Week -1 !!”

More about Jolly LLB 3 The comedy-drama produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner Star Studios and Kangra Talkies. The ensemble cast features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

The gripping narrative begins with a poor farmer named Rajaram Solanki who lives in Parsaul and lost his land due to corrupt officials. He commits suicide and a powerful builder Haribhai Khaitan pushes for a prestige project, Bikaner to Boston. The climax exposes Khaitan's fraud and ultimately Rajaram Solanki's family gets justice.