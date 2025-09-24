Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's movie crosses ₹100 crore milestone worldwide

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: The fan-favourite courtroom comedy-drama movie Jolly LLB 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide, becoming the second movie of the franchise to achieve the feat.

Advertisement

Helmed by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the movie opened on a good note and continued its upward trajectory, grossing over ₹80 crore worldwide in the opening weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has grossed approximately ₹78.50 crore at the Indian box office, while its overseas collection is an estimated ₹23 crore, for a worldwide total of ₹101+ crore in 5 days.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6 According to Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹2.44 crore on Wednesday, September 24, until 7:00 PM. The movie had witnessed an 18.18% jump in its earnings on Tuesday to collect ₹6.5 crore on Day 5.

Advertisement

With this, Jolly LLB 3's 6-day total stands at a decent ₹67.94 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Jolly LLB 3 Day 6: Occupancy Jolly LLB 3 saw the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, 1,407 shows, followed by Mumbai, 718 shows.

By 7:00 PM on Wednesday, Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 9.65% Hindi Occupancy:

Morning Shows: 6.56%

Afternoon Shows: 10.86%

Evening Shows: 11.54%

The movie saw the highest viewer turnout in Chennai (14.33%), Lucknow (12%), Delhi NCR (11.67%), and 11% in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

Also Read | Jolly LLB 3 cleared by CBFC after dropping the F-word, blurring alcohol brands

Jolly LLB 3: Plot Jolly LLB 3 is loosely based on events in the Bhatta Parsaul land grab case, in which farmers were killed because they were an obstacle to the ‘Development of the country’ and would not sacrifice their lands.

Advertisement

The movie, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is part of the superhit Jolly LLB franchise and is returning after an almost eight-year gap. This time, however, this hilarious courtroom drama movie pits two Jollys from already hit previous installments in a funny yet intense clash.