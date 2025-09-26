Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film inches away from ₹75 crore mark in India

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi bring a double dose of comedy in their latest outing, Jolly LLB 3, which has now wrapped up its first week at the box office. The film has fared well in India, thanks to the festive week, and is now close to hitting the ₹75 crore mark.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 has minted ₹3.64 crore net in India on day 7. While this is estimated to be a dip of about 19.11% in its collections, the ticket sales are likely to increase on Friday onwards, owing to the weekend.

So far, the total business made by the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer is ₹73.64 crore.

Meanwhile, the details about Jolly LLB 3 shows across India and occupancy is not yet released on the website.

Jolly LLB 3 is directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, reprising his iconic role as judge Tripathi in the third installment of the franchise. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao are also a part of the film.

Jolly LLB 3 box office performance The film was released on 19 September. It saw a decent opening in theatres, raking in ₹ 12.5 crore on day 1. The earnings of the film improved over the weekend, bringing in ₹20 crore with about 60% growth in earnings on Saturday. Furthermore, on Sunday, the film earned ₹21 crore, marking a slight improvement of 5% in collections.

However, the film's earnings fell as it entered its first weekdays. On Monday, it earned ₹5.5 crore, marking a sharp fall of about 73.81% in earnings. It earned ₹6.5 crore on Tuesday and ₹4.5 crore on Wednesday, maintaining mixed trends.

Jolly LLB 3 vs Homebound, They Call Him OG On Friday, Jolly LLB 3 will clash with new releases, including Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jehtwa and Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound and Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG (Hindi version). The film will also compete against Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, releasing on 2 October.

Jolly LLB 3 has returned after almost eight years since the release of the last installment.

This time, the courtroom comedy-drama pits two Jollys from the previous hit installments in a funny yet intense clash. There are two ‘Jollys’. Jagdish Mishra, aka Jolly from Kanpur (played by Akshay Kumar), who’s competing for clients against the OG ‘Jolly’, Jagdish Tyagi (played by Arshad Warsi), who is infamous for his anger issues in the court.