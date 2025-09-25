Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's movie earns over ₹70 crore in a week

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Jolly LLB 3, the latest instalment of the fan-favourite courtroom comedy-drama series, has completed one week at the box office with a decent collection of over ₹70 crore.

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer movie opened on a good note, grossing over ₹80 crore worldwide in the opening weekend. However, it hit a snag on Monday and has since struggled to maintain a strong hold on the audience.

The movie, however, successfully crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in merely 5 days of its release.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹1.81 crore on Thursday, September 25, until 6:00 PM. This is the lowest the movie has earned in a week.

With this, Jolly LLB 3's 7-day total stands at a decent ₹71.81 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Jolly LLB 3 Day 7: Occupancy Jolly LLB 3 saw the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, 1,318 shows, followed by Mumbai, 659 shows.

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall 8.97% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 6.45%

Afternoon Shows: 11.49%

The movie saw the highest viewer turnout in Chennai (15%), Kolkata (12%), and Lucknow (11.50%).

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection On Day 7, Jolly LLB 3 earned a gross of ₹108 crore globally. Of this, the movie minted ₹24 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹84 crore.

Jolly LLB 3: Plot Jolly LLB 3 is loosely based on events in the Bhatta Parsaul land grab case, in which farmers were killed because they were an obstacle to the ‘Development of the country’ and would not sacrifice their lands.

The movie, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is part of the superhit Jolly LLB franchise and is returning after an almost eight-year gap. This time, however, this hilarious courtroom drama movie pits two Jollys from already hit previous installments in a funny yet intense clash.

There’s another ‘Jolly’ - Jagdish Mishra, from Kanpur (played by Akshay Kumar) - who’s competing for clients in the local court in Delhi. The original ‘Jolly’, Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), is angry because the new ‘Jolly’ sends his junior Birbal to steal clients of the original Jolly.