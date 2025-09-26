Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi starrer crosses ₹76 crore in India

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom comedy Jolly LLB 3 has wrapped up its first week at the ticket counters on a strong note. Benefiting from the festive season, the film has now crossed the ₹75 crore milestone in the domestic market.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.32 crore net on its eighth day in India.

With this, the total earnings of the Akshay Kumar–Arshad Warsi film stand at ₹76.62 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Jolly LLB 3 Occupancy On Friday, September 26, 2025, Jolly LLB 3 recorded an overall 8.07% Hindi occupancy.

Morning Shows: 5.63%

Afternoon Shows: 10.50% Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Performance Released on September 19, the film opened decently, earning ₹12.5 crore on day one. Collections picked up over the weekend, with earnings jumping nearly 60% on Saturday to ₹20 crore. On Sunday, it grew by another 5%, clocking ₹21 crore.

However, the momentum slowed once the weekdays began. The film made ₹5.5 crore on Monday, reflecting a sharp drop of 73.81%. It then registered ₹6.5 crore on Tuesday and ₹4.5 crore on Wednesday, showing mixed trends.

Jolly LLB 3 vs Homebound, They Call Him OG From Friday, the film faces fresh competition with the release of Homebound starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, along with Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG (Hindi version). Next week, it will also go up against Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, both releasing on October 2.

About Jolly LLB 3 Jolly LLB 3 comes nearly eight years after the second instalment. This time, the film brings together two Jollys from the earlier parts in a quirky yet intense courtroom battle. Akshay Kumar plays Jagdish Mishra, the Kanpur-based Jolly, while Arshad Warsi returns as Jagdish Tyagi, the hot-tempered original Jolly.