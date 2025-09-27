Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film maintains pace amid clash with OG, Homebound

Fareha Naaz
Updated27 Sep 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has been showing consistent performance over the past few days. All eyes are on second weekend collection amid clash with Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG and Ishaan Khatter's Homebound.

The courtroom drama rooted in social injustice entered 100 crore club worldwide on Day 6 in theatres, according to IMDb. Subhash Kapoor directorial movie, featuring a runtime of 157 minutes premiered on the silver screen on September 19. Made on a budget of 120 crore, the legal drama made a decent start as it raked in 12.5 crore net on its release day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8

On Friday, the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series minted 4 crore net at the domestic box office, exactly same as Thursday's numbers. Overall, at the Indian box office, the sequel to Jolly LLB 2 did a business of 78 crore net.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#JollyLLB3 Week 1 closed at around 72 Cr nett. The second weekend will determine whether it touches the 100 Cr mark in its lifetime or not.”

It has already surpassed 2013 Jolly LLB lifetime collection of 48.7 crore. Curiosity is building with each passing day around the possibility of Jolly LLB 3 overtaking its prequel which did a business of 201.34 crore during its lifetime.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Akshay Kumar's movie grossed 113 crore in Week 1, Sacnilk reported. Around 24.50 crore gross came from overseas earnings.

Jolly LLB 3 plot

Produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies, the narrative follows a poor farmer named Rajaram Solanki who commits suicide after losing his land due to corrupt officials and a powerful builder, Haribhai Khaitan. Akshay Kumar portrayed as Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra initially sides with the builder for money. Arshad Warsi portrayed as Advocate Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi is pitted against Mishra, but the two lawyers later unite and expose Khaitan's fraud in court. Justice prevails when the truth is revealed and corruption is exposed.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, the ensemble cast features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in significant roles.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film maintains pace amid clash with OG, Homebound
