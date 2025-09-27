Subscribe

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi film inches closer to ₹100 crore mark in India

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: On Saturday, the third instalment in the franchise collected 4.73 crore net in India.

Anjali Thakur
Updated27 Sep 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 has maintained steady momentum at the box office through its second weekend. The film is competing with Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG and Ishaan Khatter’s Homebound.

The courtroom drama, which explores themes of social injustice, crossed the 100 crore milestone worldwide within six days of release, as per IMDb. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the 157-minute film released on September 19. Made at an estimated budget of 120 crore, it opened with 12.5 crore net on Day 1, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 9

On Saturday, the third instalment in the franchise collected 4.73 crore net in India. Its total domestic collection now stands at 82.48 crore net.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on X, “#JollyLLB3 Week 1 closed at around 72 Cr nett. The second weekend will determine whether it touches the 100 Cr mark in its lifetime or not.”

The film has already outperformed the lifetime earnings of Jolly LLB (2013), which stood at 48.7 crore. The focus now is on whether it can surpass Jolly LLB 2, which closed at 201.34 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the global box office, the film grossed 113 crore in Week 1, Sacnilk reported, with 24.50 crore coming from overseas markets.

Jolly LLB 3 plot

Produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies, the narrative follows a farmer, Rajaram Solanki, who ends his life after losing his land to corrupt officials and a builder, Haribhai Khaitan. Akshay Kumar plays Advocate Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, who initially sides with Khaitan for money. Arshad Warsi returns as Advocate Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi, who challenges Mishra in court. The two later unite to expose Khaitan’s fraud, ensuring justice prevails.

The film also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

 
 
