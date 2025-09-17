Jolly LLB 3 cleared by CBFC after dropping the F-word, blurring alcohol brands

The much-anticipated courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together for the first time in the franchise, has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after undergoing several changes, Mid-Day reported.

What changes did the CBFC ask for? According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC directed the makers to remove the use of the word “f**ker” wherever it appeared in the film. Visual references to alcohol brands were blurred, while one sequence showing police officers assaulting an elderly man had to be toned down.

Certain dialogues were also modified. For instance, one line was altered to include the term “Emergency Clause”. Another dialogue in the second half was replaced with “Janki amma ka gaon sirf ek… cheque muh pe fek ke mara”. Additionally, some brand logos seen in the background were blurred.

Following these edits, Jolly LLB 3 was granted a U/A 16+ certificate. The final runtime of the film stands at 157.16 minutes (2 hours, 37 minutes, 16 seconds).

About Jolly LLB 3 Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment of the widely popular franchise. The first film starred Arshad Warsi, while the second featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. The upcoming release brings both actors together, alongside Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao.

Scheduled to hit theatres on September 19, 2025, the film has already opened bookings. On its first day, bookings touched ₹71.82 lakh without block seats and ₹2.1 crore with block seats, as per early trade reports. Industry experts expect a strong opening weekend, driven by the film’s franchise value and star power.

Maharashtra leads with ₹41.99 lakh (gross with block seats), followed by Delhi at ₹64.48 lakh and Gujarat at ₹16.93 lakh. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh also showed decent interest, with over ₹13 lakh and ₹17.6 lakh, respectively.