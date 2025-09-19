Jolly LLB 3' first reviews: Viewers call Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi film ‘a complete package of humour and substance'

Jolly LLB 3 released today and has drawn an encouraging response from early viewers. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi and Gajraj Rao, the film had made over ₹3 crore in advance sales before release.

Trade experts suggest that positive reviews and strong word of mouth may help boost footfall.

What Are Critics and Fans Saying? A reviewer shared after a special screening: "Just watched #JollyLLB3 special screening at Sunny Super Sound. Mind-blowing film - laughter, emotions & a powerful message! @ArshadWarsi, @akshaykumar, #SaurabhShukla, @raogajraj, & @humasqureshi, @AmritaRao Tremendous @subkapoor = Salute."

Another user posted: "AKSHAY KUMAR is HILARIOUS 🔥🔥🔥What a START MAN 🙏🏻#JollyLLB3"

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film, writing: " #JollyLLB3 is a complete package – humour, satire, drama, emotions, and above all, a message that hits home… This #JollyvsJolly clash is thoroughly entertaining! #JollyLLB3Review. Director #SubhashKapoor knows the pulse of the franchise… Seamlessly blends satire with substance, humour with heart… The courtroom confrontations are electrifying.

The screenplay is tight – no dull moments, no unnecessary diversions... Special mention to the dialogues – sharp, witty, and impactful… You laugh, you cheer, and you also think. The climax in the courtroom, in particular, is the highpoint of the film, and deserves an ovation. Any hiccups? Yes, a few sequences feel unnecessary, but that's a minor quibble."

How Did the Cast Perform? Taran Adarsh further noted:

"#AkshayKumar is in terrific form… His impeccable comic timing and emotional intensity make you root for him wholeheartedly...

#ArshadWarsi is superb… Matches #Akshay step-for-step, especially in the comic moments... His courtroom sequence is superb. #SaurabhShukla puts up a masterclass act… His witty one-liners, subtle expressions, and balanced approach make him the soul of the narrative.

#GajrajRao is excellent, #RamKapoor is in great form, and #SeemaBiswas is brilliant, especially towards the final moments."

Another viewer added: "#JollyLLB3 brings a sensational courtroom drama for audiences with a lots of entertainment. That #AkshayKumar's speech in the ending will force you to clap 👏 His comic timing gives vibes of "Sunny" 😂 #ArshadWarsi has done well and you'll see a new avatar of #SaurabhShukla #GajrajRao makes a fantastic villain. The biggest strength of the film is its writing and then the finale takes it a notch higher.