‘Jolly LLB 3’ gets U/A rating after minor cuts to abusive language, visuals, and alcohol references

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are set to return to the big screen in the much-anticipated courtroom comedy ‘Jolly LLB 3’, which has now been cleared by India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ rating and a few minor changes.

‘Jolly LLB 3’ Gets U/A Rating with Minor Edits Ahead of September Release The CBFC suggested a series of modifications to visuals and dialogues, including the removal of abusive language and brand names, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is now approved for public release and will hit cinemas as scheduled on September 19, 2025.

Among the changes, the CBFC asked the makers to replace an outdated disclaimer with a revised one. The name of an alcohol brand was blurred, and a fictional place and year shown at the start of the film were also removed. The word ‘f****’* was taken out entirely “wherever it appeared,” the report stated.

A few visuals and dialogues were also adjusted. A scene involving police officers assaulting an elderly man was slightly toned down. One dialogue was changed to, “Emergency Clause”.

In another sequence, a file showing a logo had the marking blurred, and another logo was modified. A dialogue in the second half was altered to, “Janki Amma ka gaon, sirf ek cheque muh pe fek ke mara.”(Janki Amma's village, threw cheque on their face).

Despite the edits, sources suggest that the changes do not significantly impact the storyline.

‘Jolly LLB 3’s runtime revealed The film has a runtime of 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds (157.16 minutes) and has already made a strong start at the box office, with over ₹74 lakh collected in pre-sales, according to Sacnilk.

Jolly LLB 3 brings back familiar faces including Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao. Akshay and Arshad will be seen facing off as rival lawyers — both known as ‘Jolly’ — in what’s expected to be a sharp, comedic courtroom battle.