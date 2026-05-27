Jolly LLB 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's courtroom dramedy for free

Jolly LLB 3 on OTT: Double trouble! Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi team up for the third, much-awaited installment of Jolly LLB. Bringing double chaos, comedy and drama, two Jollys and Judge Tripathi are all set to mark their OTT debut with Jolly LLB 3. The film was released on 19 September 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 on OTT for free Although Jolly LLB 3 is already streaming online on Netflix, the film will now be available online for free. Wondering how? Jolly LLB 3 will available on JioHotstar starting from 29 May.

Cast, plot and more Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series. It is the sequel to Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla who will be reprising their roles from the previous film.

Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi are also a part of the film.

Inspired by the 2011 Bhatta-Parsaul land protests, Jolly LLB 3 focuses on a legal clash involving two rival lawyers with the same nickname, Jolly.

Arshad Warsi, the OG Jolly, returns as Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi, a compassionate advocate who helps people fight a free legal battle on behalf of a grieving widow after her father-in-law dies by suicide in the middle of an alleged land scam that hits his family and their property rights. Opposing him is Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a witty and ambitious lawyer who is known for defending anyone who offers money. This time, he gets appointed by a powerful industrialist, Haribhai Khaitan, played by Gajraj Rao, whose development project comes under the scanner.

But when Mishra realises the extent of the injustice in the case, he switches side and teams up with Tyagi. The two lawyers keep their rivalry and ego clashes aside, and unite to help the victim and expose Khaitan's fraud.

The story leads to a gripping courtroom confrontation where morality, justice, greed, and power are challenged.

Box office success The film mostly received a positive response from the audience and critics, raking in ₹171.64 crore worldwide.