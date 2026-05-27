Jolly LLB 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's courtroom dramedy for free

Jolly LLB 3 on OTT: Double trouble! Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi team up for the third, much-awaited installment of Jolly LLB. Bringing double chaos, comedy and drama, two Jollys and Judge Tripathi are all set to mark their OTT debut with Jolly LLB 3. The film was released on 19 September 2025.

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Jolly LLB 3 on OTT for free Although Jolly LLB 3 is already streaming online on Netflix, the film will now be available online for free. Wondering how? Jolly LLB 3 will available on JioHotstar starting from 29 May.

Cast, plot and more Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series. It is the sequel to Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla who will be reprising their roles from the previous film.

Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi are also a part of the film.

Inspired by the 2011 Bhatta-Parsaul land protests, Jolly LLB 3 focuses on a legal clash involving two rival lawyers with the same nickname, Jolly.

Arshad Warsi, the OG Jolly, returns as Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi, a compassionate advocate who helps people fight a free legal battle on behalf of a grieving widow after her father-in-law dies by suicide in the middle of an alleged land scam that hits his family and their property rights. Opposing him is Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a witty and ambitious lawyer who is known for defending anyone who offers money. This time, he gets appointed by a powerful industrialist, Haribhai Khaitan, played by Gajraj Rao, whose development project comes under the scanner.

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But when Mishra realises the extent of the injustice in the case, he switches side and teams up with Tyagi. The two lawyers keep their rivalry and ego clashes aside, and unite to help the victim and expose Khaitan's fraud.

The story leads to a gripping courtroom confrontation where morality, justice, greed, and power are challenged.

Box office success The film mostly received a positive response from the audience and critics, raking in ₹171.64 crore worldwide.

The Live Mint review of Jolly LLB 3 reads: “The clash of these two hotheads is fun, with each trying to make the other look stupid. If you had to outrage, then the fact that Akshay Kumar’s Jolly calls his junior ‘Mote’ (Fatty), ‘gende’ (Hippo), and that a lad who cross-dresses just to cheat an old man should make you walk out of the film. A hundred years ago, when Asha Parekh called a large person ‘E Mote’ (Teesri Manzil) as she tried to buy a train ticket, it was called ‘comedy’. But I am sure we have come a long way from that kind of body shaming, no? And to imply that men who cross-dress are cheats is not funny at all. But we wait. Because farmers are waiting at the court, and Laxmi-ji sent them. It’s a great play of words because Akshay Kumar says, ‘I’m also waiting for Laxmi-ji!” implying he’s waiting for money. There is hope for the film yet.”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.