Jolly LLB 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's courtroom dramedy for free

Jolly LLB 3 on OTT: Double trouble! Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi team up for the third, much-awaited installment of Jolly LLB. Bringing double chaos, comedy and drama, two Jollys and Judge Tripathi are all set to mark their OTT debut with Jolly LLB 3. The film was released on 19 September 2025.
Although Jolly LLB 3 is already streaming online on Netflix, the film will now be available online for free. Wondering how? Jolly LLB 3 will available on JioHotstar starting from 29 May.
Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series. It is the sequel to Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla who will be reprising their roles from the previous film.
Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi are also a part of the film.
Inspired by the 2011 Bhatta-Parsaul land protests, Jolly LLB 3 focuses on a legal clash involving two rival lawyers with the same nickname, Jolly.
Arshad Warsi, the OG Jolly, returns as Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi, a compassionate advocate who helps people fight a free legal battle on behalf of a grieving widow after her father-in-law dies by suicide in the middle of an alleged land scam that hits his family and their property rights. Opposing him is Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, a witty and ambitious lawyer who is known for defending anyone who offers money. This time, he gets appointed by a powerful industrialist, Haribhai Khaitan, played by Gajraj Rao, whose development project comes under the scanner.
But when Mishra realises the extent of the injustice in the case, he switches side and teams up with Tyagi. The two lawyers keep their rivalry and ego clashes aside, and unite to help the victim and expose Khaitan's fraud.
The story leads to a gripping courtroom confrontation where morality, justice, greed, and power are challenged.
The film mostly received a positive response from the audience and critics, raking in ₹171.64 crore worldwide.
The Live Mint review of Jolly LLB 3 reads: “The clash of these two hotheads is fun, with each trying to make the other look stupid. If you had to outrage, then the fact that Akshay Kumar’s Jolly calls his junior ‘Mote’ (Fatty), ‘gende’ (Hippo), and that a lad who cross-dresses just to cheat an old man should make you walk out of the film. A hundred years ago, when Asha Parekh called a large person ‘E Mote’ (Teesri Manzil) as she tried to buy a train ticket, it was called ‘comedy’. But I am sure we have come a long way from that kind of body shaming, no? And to imply that men who cross-dress are cheats is not funny at all. But we wait. Because farmers are waiting at the court, and Laxmi-ji sent them. It’s a great play of words because Akshay Kumar says, ‘I’m also waiting for Laxmi-ji!” implying he’s waiting for money. There is hope for the film yet.”