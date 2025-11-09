Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: Where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film online

After a successful theatrical run, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s much-awaited courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The film, which released in theatres on 19 September, was both a critical and commercial success — earning ₹115.85 crore at the Indian box office.

A courtroom clash to remember Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 marks the third instalment in the hit legal comedy franchise. For the first time, the two beloved “Jolly” lawyers — Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar Mishra (Jolly Mishra) and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish Tyagi (Jolly Tyagi) — share the screen, creating a high-stakes courtroom face-off filled with humour, wit and moral dilemmas.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Shukla, reprising his role as the fiery Judge Tripathi, has once again been singled out by critics for stealing the show with his sharp comic timing and powerful performance.

Strong reviews and audience praise Jolly LLB 3 received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, who praised its clever writing, engaging performances, and relevant commentary on the Indian justice system — all packed with the franchise’s signature humour.

Talking about reuniting with Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar earlier told Pinkvilla, “Me and Arshad Warsi are coming together, so Jolly 1 and Jolly 2 are coming together. I had so much fun working with him — he’s such a lovely person and has a great sense of humour and timing.”

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date For those who missed the film in theatres, Jolly LLB 3 is now expected to stream on Netflix and Jio Hotstar soon. According to a report by OTTplay, the film’s digital premiere is likely to happen around 14 November 2025, though an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The six-to-eight week window between theatrical and digital releases has become the new standard for most big films, and Jolly LLB 3 seems to follow the same timeline.

