Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: When to expect Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama movie online?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: After a successful theatrical run, Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's latest release, Jolly LLB 3, will soon be released online. As the movie garnered a lot of positive reactions from the audience, fans are now eager for its OTT release.

Advertisement

Jolly LLB 3: When and where to watch online According to a social media user, A Friday Man, Jolly LLB 3 will premiere on both Netflix and JioHotstar from November 14.

However, the makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date and streaming platform.

Advertisement

Jolly LLB 3: Plot Jolly LLB 3 is loosely based on events in the Bhatta Parsaul land grab case, in which farmers were killed because they were an obstacle to the ‘Development of the country’ and would not sacrifice their lands.

The movie, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is part of the superhit Jolly LLB franchise and is returning after an almost eight-year hiatus. This time, however, this hilarious courtroom drama movie pits two Jollys from already hit previous instalments in a funny yet intense clash.

Also Read | Streaming platforms hit ‘Play’ on the reality show game

The narrative follows a farmer, Rajaram Solanki, who ends his life after losing his land to corrupt officials and a builder, Haribhai Khaitan.

Akshay Kumar plays Advocate Jagdishwar “Jolly” Mishra, who initially sides with Khaitan for money. Arshad Warsi returns as Advocate Jagdish “Jolly” Tyagi, who challenges Mishra in court. The two later unite to expose Khaitan’s fraud, ensuring justice prevails.

Advertisement

The movie also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 grossed a worldwide total of ₹166.25 crore, with ₹135.25 crore gross in India.

In India, the movie's net collection stood at ₹113.74 crore.

Jolly LLB 3: Review LiveMint called Jolly LLB 3 an “overly long courtroom comedy” with dialogues written for claps.

“The chaos takes too long to come to a conclusion, and even though people who have been to a court know that judges don’t allow so much speechifying in court, this is a Hindi movie, and the dialogues are written for claps from the audience,” the review said. “The audience complies, because even though the speeches are necessary, everybody knows farmers are suffering, that the next gen thinks rice and other produce come from a supermarket…”