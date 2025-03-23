Jolly LLB 3 release date: The third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise is preparing to premiere on the big screen soon. The Bollywood movie starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi promises an engaging cinematic experience, filled with humour and with intense legal battles.

The courtroom drama directed by Subhash Kapoor will see Akshay and Arshad come together for the third part. Fans expecting a mix of hard-hitting legal drama will see stars reprising their roles from the previous two films. Saurabh Shukla will play the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, Huma Qureshi as Pushpa Pandey Mishra and Amrita Rao as Sandhya "Sandhu" Tyagi.

The filmmakers of the comedy legal drama recently unlocked the release date of the most awaited movie Jolly LLB 3, let's find out when will it hit the big screen.

Jolly LLB 3: Release Date Jolly LLB 3 will debut in theatres on September 19, 2025, as confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In a post on social media platform X, he stated,“#Xclusiv… AKSHAY KUMAR – ARSHAD WARSI: ‘JOLLY LLB 3’ RELEASE DATE LOCKED… #Viacom18Studios locks 19 Sept 2025 for the highly anticipated #JollyLLB3, the biggest film in the franchise.”

Social media reaction Expecting grand cinematic experience, fans strongly reacted to the news. A user stated, “First part was in Delhi District court. Second in Lucknow. Third should be in Allahabad HC.” Another user wrote, “Can't wait for Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi to argue over who gets the last donut in court.”

A third user commented, “Good to see the Jolly LLB franchise continuing with such a strong cast. The blend of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi has always worked well. Looking forward to how they’ll evolve the storyline in the third installment.” A fourth user chimed, “This will be huge.”

Earlier Jolly LLB 3 was scheduled to release in April this year but was postponed due to Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 release.