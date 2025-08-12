Jolly LLB 3 teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi bring double trouble, netizens hail Saurabh Shukla: ‘Pure talent’

Jolly LLB 3 teaser OUT: On Tuesday, the first teaser of Subhash Kapoor’s upcoming comedy film, Jolly LLB 3, was released. Promising double trouble, the film brings back Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, the two Jollys from the first two instalments of the courtroom comedy franchise. It also revives the fan favourite character of Judge Tripathi, played by actor Saurabh Shukla.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser OUT The 1 minute 30 seconds long teaser of Jolly LLB 3 begins by introducing two Jollys-- one is advocate Jagdish Tyagi, aka Jolly, from Meerut, played by Arshad, and another is Jagadishwar Mishra, aka Jolly, from Kanpur, played by Akshay.

Meerut's Jolly says he worked on his anger issues and has changed himself, but only to find himself struggling when he landed a case against Jolly from Kanpur. What happens next is a laughter riot in the courtroom.

Stuck in the middle of two Jollys, Judge Tripathi almost gets a panic attack-like situation. He says the two Jollys came to ruin his life.

Netizens react to Jolly LLB 3 teaser Reacting to the teaser on YouTube, netizens hailed the trio. While many were happy to see Arshad back in the franchise, most of them hailed Saurabh Shukla's performance.

A user commented, “This one is going to be epic just like Hera Pheri, Khatta meetha, De Dana Da.” “Now this is what we call a perfect franchise movie. The timeline, story, and cast all look perfect,” added another.

One more said, “Now old Bollywood comedy era is back.”

Someone wrote, “Saurabh Shukla as Judge Saab is up there with Babu Bhaiya and Virus as an iconic character.” “Chemistry between two Jollys with Judge Sundar Lal Tripathi is going to Rock,” yet another shared.

A different user said, “Saurabh Shukla sir is always entertaining as the judge.”

Comparing the teaser to Akshay's last comedy release, a user also said, “This teaser is more funnier than whole Housefull 5 movie.” “Pure talent. No words,” another praised the teaser.

Jolly LLB 3 release date Jolly LLB 3 is a follow-up to Jolly LLB (2013) starring Arshad Warsi and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), starring Akshay Kumar. Saurabh played Judge Sunderlal Tripathi in both previous chapters of the franchise.

It is backed by Aruna Bhatia, Dimple Kharbanda, and Naren Kumar.