Jolly O Gymkhana OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhudeva’s comedy movie online

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT release date: Prabhudeva’s Jolly O Gymkhana, which hit the theatres on 22 November 2024, just made its OTT debut.

The Tamil black comedy film, directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, was loved by the audience and critics alike, thanks to Prabhudeva’s comic performance.

A black comedy is a type of humour that makes light of serious, dark, or taboo subjects.

Those who missed this perfectly-timed comedy movie can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT: When and where to watch Jolly O Gymkhana started streaming on Aha Video from May 15.

Sharing the exciting news, Aha Video said, “They packed bags, snacks… and a dead body? Discover the most unexpected family journey in Jolly O Gymkhana on aha! Watch Jolly O Gymkhana from May 15 on Aha.”

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT: Plot Jolly O Gymkhana begins with Bhavani seeking solace in a church before the story shifts to Meignanapuram, where her family’s biriyani hotel struggles after a bypass road diverts customers, plunging them into debt. The situation worsens when local MLA Adaikalaraj refuses to pay for a catering order, leading to a brutal assault on Bhavani’s grandfather.

In an unexpected twist, Bhavani accidentally receives money meant for a contract killer, just as lawyer Poongundran, who was fighting Adaikalaraj’s corruption, is murdered. Fearing blame, Bhavani and her sisters hide his body, setting off a wild series of events as they attempt to use the corpse to unlock a hidden ₹10 crore account.

With help from reporter Kanniga and their eccentric uncle Mappumama, the sisters cleverly take on corrupt officials. The rest? A rollercoaster you’ll want to watch for yourself!

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT: Cast & crew Jolly O Gymkhana features Prabhudeva, Madonna Sebastian, Abirami, and Yogi Babu in lead roles.

It is written and directed by Shakthi Chidambaram, with music by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy and lyrics by M Jegan Kaviraj and Shakthi Chidambaram.