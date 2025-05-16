Subscribe

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhudeva’s comedy movie online

The Tamil black comedy film, directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, was loved by the audience and critics alike, thanks to Prabhudeva’s comic performance.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published16 May 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Those who missed this perfectly-timed comedy movie can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.
Those who missed this perfectly-timed comedy movie can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT release date: Prabhudeva’s Jolly O Gymkhana, which hit the theatres on 22 November 2024, just made its OTT debut.

Advertisement

The Tamil black comedy film, directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, was loved by the audience and critics alike, thanks to Prabhudeva’s comic performance.

A black comedy is a type of humour that makes light of serious, dark, or taboo subjects.

Those who missed this perfectly-timed comedy movie can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf: No OTT release for Rajkummar Rao's film just yet. Here's why

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT: When and where to watch

Jolly O Gymkhana started streaming on Aha Video from May 15.

Sharing the exciting news, Aha Video said, “They packed bags, snacks… and a dead body? Discover the most unexpected family journey in Jolly O Gymkhana on aha! Watch Jolly O Gymkhana from May 15 on Aha.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Upcoming new OTT releases in US: Love Death + Robots, Beast Games, and more

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT: Plot

Jolly O Gymkhana begins with Bhavani seeking solace in a church before the story shifts to Meignanapuram, where her family’s biriyani hotel struggles after a bypass road diverts customers, plunging them into debt. The situation worsens when local MLA Adaikalaraj refuses to pay for a catering order, leading to a brutal assault on Bhavani’s grandfather.

In an unexpected twist, Bhavani accidentally receives money meant for a contract killer, just as lawyer Poongundran, who was fighting Adaikalaraj’s corruption, is murdered. Fearing blame, Bhavani and her sisters hide his body, setting off a wild series of events as they attempt to use the corpse to unlock a hidden 10 crore account.

With help from reporter Kanniga and their eccentric uncle Mappumama, the sisters cleverly take on corrupt officials. The rest? A rollercoaster you’ll want to watch for yourself!

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ streaming soon on OTT — Here’s where and when

Jolly O Gymkhana OTT: Cast & crew

Jolly O Gymkhana features Prabhudeva, Madonna Sebastian, Abirami, and Yogi Babu in lead roles.

It is written and directed by Shakthi Chidambaram, with music by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy and lyrics by M Jegan Kaviraj and Shakthi Chidambaram.

Advertisement

The film is produced by Rajan and Neela, with E Suresh Prabakar and T Kathiravan as executive producers.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentJolly O Gymkhana OTT release date: When and where to watch Prabhudeva’s comedy movie online
Read Next Story