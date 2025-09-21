Jon Batiste's India tour: Dates, tickets, venues, all you need to know about the Grammy-winning musician’s concert

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to make his long-awaited India debut this November.

Jon Batiste is coming to Inida for his tour The celebrated pianist and composer will perform at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Delhi-NCR on November 24, 2025, followed by a concert at The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai on November 26, 2025.

Also Read | A new exhibition at the NMACC brings together hyperreality with absurdism

Tickets for the Delhi-NCR concert are already live. For the Mumbai show, an artist pre-sale begins at 12 pm IST on September 21, 2025, with general on-sale tickets opening at 4 pm IST on September 22, 2025. All tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

More about Jon Batiste Batiste’s 2021 album ‘We Are’ earned him 11 Grammy nominations across seven categories, winning five awards including Album of the Year. His latest project, World Music Radio, further cemented his place as a genre-defying artist, featuring collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, NewJeans and Camilo.

Also Read | Super Bowl 59: Jon Batiste to sing the national anthem

Alongside his success as a recording artist, Batiste won an Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for his work on Pixar’s ‘Soul’. Known for seamlessly blending jazz, gospel, soul, pop and hip-hop, his live performances are seen as both powerful and deeply personal experiences.