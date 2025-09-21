Subscribe

Jon Batiste's India tour: Dates, tickets, venues, all you need to know about the Grammy-winning musician’s concert

Jon Batiste, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician, will debut in India on November 24 and 26, 2025. Known for his powerful live performances and genre-blending compositions, tickets are now available for his Delhi-NCR concert, with Mumbai tickets going on sale soon.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published21 Sep 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Jon Batiste is coming to India for his tour.
Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to make his long-awaited India debut this November.

Jon Batiste is coming to Inida for his tour

The celebrated pianist and composer will perform at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Delhi-NCR on November 24, 2025, followed by a concert at The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai on November 26, 2025.

Tickets for the Delhi-NCR concert are already live. For the Mumbai show, an artist pre-sale begins at 12 pm IST on September 21, 2025, with general on-sale tickets opening at 4 pm IST on September 22, 2025. All tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

More about Jon Batiste

Batiste’s 2021 album ‘We Are’ earned him 11 Grammy nominations across seven categories, winning five awards including Album of the Year. His latest project, World Music Radio, further cemented his place as a genre-defying artist, featuring collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Lil Wayne, NewJeans and Camilo.

Alongside his success as a recording artist, Batiste won an Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for his work on Pixar’s ‘Soul’. Known for seamlessly blending jazz, gospel, soul, pop and hip-hop, his live performances are seen as both powerful and deeply personal experiences.

His compositions often reflect themes of hope, resilience and community, with projects ranging from orchestral pieces to street performances. This ability to move seamlessly between grand stages and intimate settings has made him one of the most versatile and influential musicians of his generation.

 
 
