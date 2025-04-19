Jon Bernthal takes ’little’ credit for Tom Holland landing Spider-Man role

Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Actor Jon Bernthal took a "little" bit of credit for his friend, Tom Holland, landing the role of Spider-Man. Both Benthral and Holland worked together on the 2017 film 'Pilgrimage' while preparing their auditions for their respective Marvel characters.

Bernthal took on the role of The Punisher in the 2017 series of the same name, while Holland made his debut as Spidey in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We did a film about seven or eight years ago," said Bernthal during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in reference to Pilgrimage. "That was where both Tom and I did our auditions for Spider-Man, and I did my audition for Punisher. We actually made each other's audition tapes working on that film."

As they began working on their auditions, Bernthall recalled Holland's "focus" and "belief," adding that "he really believed he was going to get it" and "would say, 'I'm Spider-Man,'" as per the outlet.

"I was like 'There's probably a lot of people that want to be Spider-Man. I mean, you're super talented and all, but the odds are kind of against you, but yeah, let's make the tape," he said. "He just had this belief, and when you get to know him and see how he shows up, there is a reason why he is the movie star that he is."

Bernthal shared that he does take "credit" for part of Holland's success as the Marvel superhero because he encouraged him to show off his athleticism by incorporating a stunt into his audition reel. "I gave him the note, 'Tom, maybe you should run up that wall and do a double backflip and then start the scene.' And he was like, 'Yeah, you think I should do that? That's not too much?'," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I was like, 'I don't think any of these other fools are able to do that,' and he in fact did that," he said. "It's not that I take responsibility for him, but you know, like a little something."