Jonas Brothers tour 2025: Nick, Joe & Kevin are back! Tickets, dates and cities - here’s all you need to know

The Jonas Brothers are set to mark their 20th anniversary with their largest Michigan show to date. The sibling trio—Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas—will perform at Comerica Park on August 28 as part of their JONAS20: Living the Dream tour. This will be one of 10 stadium concerts on their 43-date North American tour.

Tour details and schedule The 'Living the Dream' tour kicks off on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and will continue through major cities, including a stop at Boston’s Fenway Park on August 23. The tour will conclude on November 14 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Advertisement

Celebration of two decades of music "We're beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we've made, and the ones we'll create together. We can't wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

The tour will showcase the brothers' evolution as musicians, including performances of their solo work and side projects. Joe Jonas’ DNCE project is expected to be part of the setlist, along with material from Nick and Kevin’s individual ventures.

Ticket sales and special guests Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday via Ticketmaster. Fans can currently register for presale access on Ticketmaster’s website.

Advertisement

Electronic music producer Marshmello, who has collaborated with the Jonas Brothers on the singles "Leave Before You Love Me" and "Slow Motion," will open for the Comerica Park show.

The Jonas Brothers: Their musical journey The Jonas Brothers—Nick, Kevin, and Joe—rose to fame in the mid-2000s as a pop-rock band, becoming a defining act of the decade. Their energetic sound, catchy hooks, and heartfelt lyrics quickly made them teen sensations, particularly through their work with Disney Channel and Hollywood Records.

Breakthrough and early hits The trio's self-titled album (2007) catapulted them to stardom with hits like:

"S.O.S" – A high-energy breakup anthem that became one of their first big hits.

"Hold On" – A powerful, uplifting song about perseverance.

"When You Look Me in the Eyes" – A romantic ballad showcasing their softer side.

Advertisement

Disney Channel era and mainstream success Their connection with Disney Channel led to roles in Camp Rock (2008) and their own TV show, Jonas (2009). Around this time, they released A Little Bit Longer (2008), featuring:

"Burnin' Up" – One of their biggest hits, blending pop-rock with an infectious beat.

"Lovebug" – A fan-favorite acoustic love song.

"Tonight" – An emotional anthem about moving on.

Their 2009 album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, showcased a more mature sound with tracks like:

"Paranoid" – A darker, edgier song about anxiety in relationships.

"Fly with Me" – A heartfelt track featured in Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.

Hiatus and solo careers After a hiatus in 2013, each brother pursued individual projects:

Advertisement

Nick Jonas launched a successful solo career with hits like "Jealous", "Chains", and "Close".

Joe Jonas formed DNCE, known for "Cake by the Ocean".

Kevin Jonas focused on business ventures and family life.

Comeback and recent hits In 2019, the Jonas Brothers made a triumphant return with Happiness Begins, their first album in a decade. It featured:

"Sucker" – A chart-topping comeback hit with a playful, upbeat sound.

"Cool" – A nostalgic track referencing their journey in music.

"Only Human" – A reggae-inspired groove that became a summer favorite.

They followed up with The Album (2023), featuring songs like:

"Waffle House" – A track about family bonds and late-night talks.