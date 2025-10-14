Confirmed! Jonita Gandhi roped in for Hindi remix of Ed Sheeran's Heaven

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran has joined forces with Indian singer Jonita Gandhi for a Hindi remix of his hit track Heaven. Adding a desi flavour to his international song, Ed Sheeran's reimagined version will be a part of Sheeran’s upcoming remix EP.

Advertisement

Jonita Gandhi confirms collaboration with Ed Sheeran The collaboration is a first for Sheeran, as it will feature Hindi lyrics for the very first time.

Talking about it to Hindustan Times, Gandhi expressed her excitement. She shared, “I think this is the first song of his to feature Hindi lyrics, and I’m so honoured to be the one to do it. It’s a beautiful love song, and I feel so grateful to bring a little bit of my personality and heart into it. I’m so excited for people to hear this version!”

Jonita Gandhi, who claimed to be an admirer of Ed Sheeran’s music, described the collaboration as an incredibly meaningful experience.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Ed’s for as long as I can remember, so getting to collaborate with him on this version of Heaven feels really special,” she shared.

Advertisement

“My verse on the song expresses that feeling of knowing that you’re with ‘the one’. It’s super romantic and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!” she also said.

Jonita Gandhi on Ed Sheeran Jonita Gandhi’s musical journey with Ed Sheeran began earlier this year when she opened for his concert in India. Recalling the experience, she said, “After having the chance to meet him and even open for his concert earlier this year in India, I was blown away by how genuine and grounded he is and how much he truly appreciates the music and culture here.”

“October is birthday month for me and with Diwali just around the corner, I feel like this is perfect timing. Heaven is an earworm as it is… I really hope everyone loves what I’ve added to it,” she said.

Advertisement