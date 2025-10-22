Joseph Quinn wont return as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 5, says Duffer brothers

New York [US], October 22 (ANI): Popular Netflix sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' character Eddie Munson won't be making a comeback in the show's final season.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer have officially confirmed that Eddie will not return in Stranger Things Season 5.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffer brothers, in a recent interview with a British film magazine, opened up about the ongoing rumours regarding Eddie's possible return, stating that Joe Quinn is so busy with work that everyone should know "he's not coming back."

"I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he's dead," Matt Duffer said. "Joe is so busy anyway that everyone should know he's not coming back. He's shot like five movies since! When the hell does he have time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He's fully under that ground."

Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, became a fan favourite in Season 4 for his heroic sacrifice. His emotional death scene, where he distracts the Demobats to help his friends, remains one of the most talked-about moments in the series.

Since leaving the show, Joseph Quinn has been keeping busy with several major projects. He has appeared in 'Hoard,' 'A Quiet Place: Day One,' 'Gladiator II,' 'Warfare,' and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

While Eddie won't be back, fans can still look forward to the return of familiar faces, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Joe Keery.

The Duffer brothers also gave a sneak peek at a new addition to the cast, Linda Hamilton, who joins the series as Dr. Kay, a government agent tracking down Eleven. Describing her as "hyper-intelligent and intimidating," Matt Duffer said, "She's a scientist, but if she needs to, she can get into a fight and shoot a gun."