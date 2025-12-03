Josh actor Chandrachur Singh moves Aligarh district magistrate office over ancestral property dispute

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh reached Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, over a property dispute concerning his ancestral house and other properties. Singh and his mother alleged that their family members are trying to illegally take possession of the ancestral assets, as per the news agency PTI.

The actor now seeks intervention from district authorities.

Chandrachur Singh faces property dispute The Josh actor visited the District Magistrate’s office along with his mother, Krishna Kumari Devi, on Wednesday. As per the latest update, he has submitted a formal document in this matter.

PTI tweeted, “Actor Chandrachur Singh is currently in Aligarh amid a dispute over his ancestral haveli and other properties. He has alleged that his own family members are attempting to illegally take possession of the ancestral assets. Chandrachur, accompanied by his mother, visited the District Magistrate’s office, where he met DM Sanjeev Ranjan and submitted detailed information regarding the property dispute, seeking official intervention.”

As per the agency, the actor claimed that the property dispute arose when he found unauthorised efforts by his relatives to take over the estate. In his formal statement, the actor appealed for immediate action in the matter.

Reportedly, the actor has submitted documents describing the property dispute matter with the timeline of the alleged attempts to take possession of the estate.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Ranjan, the District Magistrate of Aligarh, has confirmed that they had received the complaint. An Investigation of the matter is currently in progress.

Who is Chandrachur Singh For the unversed, Chandrachur Singh comes from a family of both political leadership and royal ancestry. His father, Baldev Singh, served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Khair in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, his mother, Krishna Kumari Devi, is a princess from Odisha. She is the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir.

Singh completed his education from The Doon School in Dehradun and later graduated from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi. He initially aimed at a career in civil services, preparing for the UPSC examinations, before shifting towards the film industry.

He made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with the movie Tere Mere Sapne and went on to star in Maachis, directed by Gulzar, earning him widespread critical appreciation. Singh featured in numerous notable and commercially successful films throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, such as Silsila Hai Pyar Ka, Josh, Kya Kehna and more.