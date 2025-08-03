Josh Brolin on why he is uncertain about sequel to The Goonies

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Josh Brolin shared why he is uncertain about a sequel to the 1985 adventure comedy film, 'The Goonies'.

Brolin explained his hesitation toward a potential follow-up and what it would take to get him onboard during the premiere of Zach Cregger's much-anticipated horror film 'Weapons', reported Deadline.

"I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great," he said, adding, "The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It's just everything good about it. The trepidation I have is that you might release something else that taints it. I don't want to taint what my memory of it is."

The Oscar nominee shared about what the sequel's storyline would entail, given the fact that its release would come over four decades after the 1985 debut of the classic adventure comedy about a group of misfit kids hunting treasure in a bid to save their house from foreclosure, according to Deadline.

"It's like, 'Oh, we came out with another,' and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers, and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn't see very well, like, what are you going to do? I don't know. Maybe it could be great. If it's great, you'll know, like if story writer Steven Spielberg approves it, you know it's going to be good. But I think there have been five scripts so far through the years, and he hasn't approved anything yet -- so me being picky, Spielberg is picky, and he has a reason to be because he has great taste," said the actor.

'The Goonies' is a 1985 adventure comedy film directed and co-produced by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus based on a story by Steven Spielberg and starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green , Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan with John Matuszak, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, and Anne Ramsey in supporting roles.

