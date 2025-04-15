J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleads not guilty to indecent assault in Hong Kong

By Jessie Pang

HONG KONG (Reuters) - J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault before a Hong Kong court on Tuesday, after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a Hong Kong restaurant in March.

Kamimura, 25, is a former member of the six-member boy group ONE N’ ONLY but was fired by his management agency, Stardust Promotion in March over "the discovery of a serious compliance violation", according to the company statement.

Kamimura's hands were shaking before the hearing began, and he broke out in tears after loudly pleading "not guilty" at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court.

When Magistrate Li Chi-ho asked if he needed a break, he said he could continue, adding "no problem" in Hong Kong's Cantonese language.

Under Hong Kong law, indecent assault carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment. Reuters was unable to reach Kamimura's lawyers for comment.

Dozens of his fans started queuing up outside the court early in the morning to get passes to enter the courtroom.

Some said they had flown in from Japan and China to see the star, known for his role in the Japanese drama "Our Youth".

A judiciary clerk said they have given away over 170 passes.

Kamimura was granted bail, with the next hearing scheduled for July 31 and expected to last 3 days.

According to the charge sheet seen by Reuters, he was charged with indecently assaulting a woman in a restaurant in the city's busy Mong Kok district on March 2 this year. The charge sheet did not provide further details.

