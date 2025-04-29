Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s much-anticipated film NTRNeel confirm release date, fans react

Actor Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel of KGF fame are all set to join hands for a magnum opus. The highly anticipated film, tentatively titled NTRNeel has officially locked its release date.

NTRNeel lock release date As per the makers, the film will be out in theatres on 25th June, 2026.

On Tuesday, Jr NTR went to his X account, formerly Twitter, and shared, "See you in cinemas on 25 June 2026. #NTRNeel (sic)."

Reacting to the news, fans have shared their excitement in the comment section. A user commented, “Long wait to see junior NTR on screen (sic).” “Much awaited,” added another.

Jr NTR’s next film confirms its release in 2026.

More about NTRNeel While the plot of the film remains a mystery, the film is being billed as an explosive blend of action, drama, and mass appeal. It is said to be one of the biggest in Indian cinema history.

Backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, NTRNeel is said to be a cinematic spectacle on par with the KGF franchise. The project is being bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

The collaboration marks Jr NTR's return to the big screen after the success of Devara: Part 1. Devara was the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024. It was also loved overseas following its successful theatrical release in Japan

Before Devara, Jr NTR starred in the biggest blockbuster RRR. The film won an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for its song Naatu Naatu, making it the first song from an Indian film, as well as the first from an Asian film, to win in this category.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is flying high on the success of Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

War 2 Apart from NTRNeel, Jr NTR will soon mark his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in Yash Raj Films' War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The sequel also features Kiara Advani.