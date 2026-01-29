Jr NTR gets legal protection as Delhi HC safeguards personality and publicity rights

Actor Jr NTR wins big! The Delhi High Court has granted Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr protection of his personal rights and reputation against alleged defamation on social media and other e-commerce platforms. The actor had earlier filed a petition seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

Jr NTR issues statement on personality rights case On Thursday, Jr NTR issued a statement after the court’s verdict.

The court granted protection against the unauthorised use of his name and popular identifiers such as “NTR”, “Jr. NTR”, “NTR Jr.”, “Tarak”, “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr.” and “Jr. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao”, as well as other attributes including “Man of Masses” and “Young Tiger”, along with his image, likeness, and other associated elements.

The statement read: "The Hon’ble Court further recognised that personality and publicity rights are integral to the right to life and freedom under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, and are enforceable through provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

“In addition, intermediary platforms have been directed to treat the plaint as a statutory complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and to act upon identified infringing links within the prescribed statutory timelines.”

“This order underscores the growing importance of safeguarding individual identity and reputation in the digital era and reinforces the responsibility of platforms and third parties to ensure the lawful and respectful use of public figures’ names, images, and personas. Any misuse or misrepresentation that harms or damages his reputation will attract severe legal consequences and be punishable under the lawm” it also mentioned.

Check it out:

The court also issued directions against unidentified and anonymous entities, referred to as John Doe defendants. It restrained all individuals, including online trolls and unknown offenders, from misusing or exploiting the personality and publicity rights of the RRR star in any manner, including merchandise, digital content, morphed visuals, AI-generated content, or other technological tools, for commercial gain or unlawful use.

Jr NTR's upcoming work On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in an upcoming film by director Prashanth Neel. It is tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon).

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 25, 2026.