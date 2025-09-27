Jr NTR’s Devara 2 announced: Makers confirm sequel on film’s first anniversary

One year after Jr NTR’s much-talked-about action drama Devara stormed theatres, the makers have officially announced a sequel. Titled Devara 2, the film will carry forward the saga that left audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara featured Jr NTR in dual roles, as father Devara and son Varadha, and was released on September 27, 2024. The film was not only a box office success but also strengthened Koratala’s standing as a leading storyteller in Telugu cinema.

Marking the anniversary on Saturday, the production team took to social media with a cryptic but celebratory post:

“It’s been one year since HAVOC struck the shores, trembling every coast and the name the world remembers is #DEVARA. Be it the FEAR it unleashed or the LOVE it earned, the streets will never forget. Now gear up for #Devara2.”

Check out the post here:

The first film ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans clamouring for closure. While both Jr NTR and Koratala had previously dropped hints about a sequel being inevitable, the makers have now made it official.

Adding to the excitement, Devara also marked the Telugu debuts of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, alongside veterans such as Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and Murali Sharma. Jr NTR, who was last seen in War 2 (released in August 2025), is expected to reprise both roles in the upcoming film, promising another mix of high-octane action and gripping drama.

With Devara 2, fans can expect the chaos to return, bigger, bolder and more cinematic than ever.

Meanwhile, after the underwhelming performance of 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the Telugu actor is re-evaluating his next steps in Bollywood while realigning his focus on Telugu cinema, India Today reported.

