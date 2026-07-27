Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised complete rest for six to eight weeks

Telugu actor Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks, his team said on Monday.
The actor’s health update was issued after he sustained the injury earlier in the evening. His team said he had undergone a medical evaluation and would now follow doctors’ advice to ensure a full recovery.
The statement by the actor's team read:
“We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”
The statement did not provide details about the nature or severity of the injury, nor did the actor’s team specify how it occurred. It also remains unclear whether the injury has any immediate impact on Jr NTR’s professional commitments.
The actor is currently filming Dragon, the upcoming Telugu-language film directed by Prashanth Neel. The project has generated considerable interest as it brings together Jr NTR and the director of the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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