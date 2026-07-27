Jr NTR suffers shoulder injury, advised complete rest for six to eight weeks

Telugu actor Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised complete rest for six to eight weeks, his team said on Monday.
The actor’s health update was issued after he sustained the injury earlier in the evening. His team said he had undergone a medical evaluation and would now follow doctors’ advice to ensure a full recovery.
The statement by the actor's team read:
“We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”
The statement did not provide details about the nature or severity of the injury, nor did the actor’s team specify how it occurred. It also remains unclear whether the injury has any immediate impact on Jr NTR’s professional commitments.
The actor is currently filming Dragon, the upcoming Telugu-language film directed by Prashanth Neel. The project has generated considerable interest as it brings together Jr NTR and the director of the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.